Question in Ginni Thomas Texts: Who Is 'Best Friend?'

(Newser) – The buzzy story in DC Friday is the revelation that Virginia Thomas, wife of Clarence, urged then-President Trump's chief of staff in text messages to try to overturn the 2020 election results. At one point, she urged Mark Meadows to "release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down." However, she never directly mentions her husband in the texts. The importance of all this? Some coverage:

This is "the first evidence that she was directly advising the White House as it sought to overturn the election," per the New York Times. "In fact, in her efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power, Ms. Thomas effectively toggled between like-minded members of the executive and legislative branches, even as her husband, who sits atop the judiciary branch that is supposed to serve as a check on the other branches of government, heard election-related cases." Pipeline: The messages "reveal an extraordinary pipeline between" Ginni Thomas ... and "President Donald Trump’s top aide during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results," write Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in the Washington Post.

Aaand? "This story is making a big splash but so far there's no evidence this was part of some deep state plot connecting Trump to the Supreme Court," writes John Sexton at Hot Air. "Is there any crime here or the suggestion of one? Keep in mind the standard the left has set for family members wielding influence because of their closeness to politically powerful people."