Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

(Newser) – Clarence Thomas was admitted to a Washington, DC, hospital Friday night and diagnosed with an infection. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," the court's public information office says in a press release, per outlets including CNN and the Hill. Thomas, 73, experienced flu-like symptoms and underwent tests at the hospital, the office says. He "was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," and now "his symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," per the statement.

All of the Supreme Court justices are vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. They are expected to take the bench for arguments Monday morning, in which Thomas will not participate remotely. "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the press release says. Thomas, the longest-serving member of the high court, was for years almost completely silent on the bench, but now is regularly the first to ask questions during oral arguments. (Thomas' wife Virginia recently talked about her experience at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.)