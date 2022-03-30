Texas A&M to Waive the Bill for Its Ukrainian Students

(Newser) – Starting next semester, it will be nearly free for Ukrainian students to attend school at one of Texas A&M University's 11 campuses and research centers across the state. The school will waive all tuition and fees, as well as certain living expenses including room and board, the Texas Tribune reports. The university system established the Regents' Grant program in 2018 for Hurricane Harvey victims; the fund is meant to aid students impacted by a disaster.

"Our students from Ukraine are in a unique, sad and difficult position as their homeland is under attack, their family members are either fleeing to safety or fighting to save their country’s sovereignty,” Chancellor John Sharp said Tuesday. “In many cases, our students from Ukraine will no longer have homes to return to, and their parents remain unable to work ... or worse.”

At least 14 students are eligible so far, but the university system says more will likely be identified. Facilities at the university will also be opened to accommodate displaced Ukrainian students and professors, to enable them to continue to study, research, and work in Texas. "The Texas A&M University System will not sit by and offer any support to Russia, as Putin continues his illegal and immoral attack on Ukraine and its people," Sharp said. (Read more Texas A&M stories.)