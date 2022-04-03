AM Routine Helps Zuckerberg Cope with Daily Bad News

(Newser) – Most mornings, Mark Zuckerberg awakens to what he calls "a fair amount of bad news and new things that I need to absorb," per Insider, which quotes a recent interview on the Tim Ferriss Show. To relieve himself and prepare for the day ahead, Zuck explains he tries to stick with a morning routing that involves squeezing in an hour of surfing or "foiling" between catching up on emails and starting his day. The coastline along his palatial Hawaiian estate is an adequate setting, but hydrofoil boarding at Lake Tahoe will also suffice. "When you’re out there in the water, it’s pretty hard to focus on anything else," he says. Considering most headlines so far this year, he needs the distraction.

The New York Times in February outlined some of parent company Meta's woes: Google is snagging advertising bucks, and Apple’s new privacy policies are crimping Meta’s business model. User growth has "hit a ceiling" as TikTok and other sick apps are putting up heavy competition. There is also a looming wave of antitrust investigations by Congress, the FTC, and several state attorneys general. The punches keep coming, with complaints from Meta employees about "unwanted public scrutiny, lack of action from leadership on platform issues, and questions about the company’s future direction," not to mention changes to company benefits. (This employee took issue with the end of laundry services.)