Cardi B Deletes Twitter Amid Grammys Drama

(Newser) – As she was getting dragged on Twitter for not attending the Grammy Awards Sunday night, Cardi B appeared to delete, or at least deactivate, her account. Fans were upset because they believed the rapper, who was nominated for best rap performance for "Up," had indicated she would be at the ceremony, Billboard reports. She got into back-and-forth with some commenters on the social network, during which she firmly denied that idea: "When did I hype y’all up ?" she posted. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year."

Things got ugly, with Cardi saying she hoped one Twitter user's "moms die," telling another to "drink acid," and more, the New York Post reports. When a commenter replied to those tweets by referencing one of Cardi's kids with her husband, rapper Offset, and claiming the child is autistic, Cardi replied: "None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f---." Shortly after, she posted, "I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f----- dumb--- fan base. You got the slow dumb----- dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t ... I can't. I needs to protect myself.” Her account then went dark, but she went live on Instagram shortly thereafter, Page Six reports.

"Why would I show up for one nomination?" she said. "If you bring up my son, I wish the worst on you. I hate you." She also clarified, "I never said there was nothing [sic] wrong with people who have [autism], but don't put that on my f---ing kid." In other news tangentially related to the Grammys, the Weeknd, who has boycotted the awards show since it snubbed him last year, was extra active on Twitter Sunday, TMZ reports. He was replying to lots of fans, teasing new videos from his latest album and managing to get himself trending on the social network. He's vowed not to put up his work for consideration at the show ever again, but he still managed to win an award this year due to his collaboration with Kanye West, "Hurricane," winning Best Melodic Rap Performance.