Grammys Host Trevor Noah Makes a Will Smith Joke

Don't worry, he assures audience, names will be kept out of mouths
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 3, 2022 9:24 PM CDT
Host Trevor Noah speaks at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – According to SFGate, it was just seven minutes into Sunday night's Grammy Awards when a Will Smith joke was made. "Don’t even think of it as an award show,” Noah said toward the end of his monologue. “This is a concert where we’re giving out awards. We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, and we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths." He added that by doing so, the evening would remain chill, TMZ reports. It was a reference, of course, to Smith yelling at Oscars presenter Chris Rock last weekend to "keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth" after walking onstage and slapping him.

Interestingly, as TMZ notes, Noah and Smith were seen having a long talk at an Academy Awards afterparty, after which they embraced. In other Grammys/Smith news, Questlove—who actually was the winner of the Oscar Rock was presenting when "the slap" took place—later took the stage to present the Grammy for Song of the Year, and said, per Variety, "All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me." (Read more Grammy Awards stories.)

