Kanye Is Reportedly Getting 'Help'

(Newser) – Ye has pulled out of Coachella amid reports that he's getting "help." The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was to have headlined both weekends of the festival, scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, Calif. He will no longer appear on April 17 and April 24 as planned, the Los Angeles Times reports, via TMZ. Nor will his guest Travis Scott, whose appearance would've marked the rapper's "first large-capacity performance" since November's Astroworld festival in Houston, where 10 people died in a crowd crush, per the Guardian.

Ye, who performed at Coachella in 2011 and 2019, previously threatened to pull out of the festival unless fellow headliner Billie Eilish apologized to Scott over a diss she claims never happened. However, reports suggest that isn't the reason behind his withdrawal. According to Page Six's sources, Ye told ex Kim Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" following weeks of concerning behavior, including apparent online harassment, which got him temporarily suspended from Instagram and banned from Sunday's Grammys. His Instagram account, where the abuse was posted, has been wiped.

It's unclear if a petition demanding Ye's removal from one of the largest music festivals in North America played any role in his decision to withdraw from Coachella. "We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, [her boyfriend Pete Davidson], and others for over a year now," reads the Change.org petition signed by almost 50,000 people. With only days left to find a new headliner, Coachella's organizers reportedly are trying to secure the Weeknd as Ye's replacement, Page Six notes. The other headliners, in addition to Eilish, are Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia, per the Guardian.