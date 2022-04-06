Cops: At Least 5 Gunmen Involved in Sacramento Shooting

(Newser) – The mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just a block from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday. Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there may have been more, the AP reports. Only two suspects—brothers wounded by gunfire—have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, only face firearms charges. "We're still working through ... who the actual shooters are in the case," Sgt. Zach Eaton said.

Until Wednesday's announcement, police had been silent on the motive for the shooting that erupted early Sunday as bars were letting out. Rapid-fire bursts of over 100 gunshots echoed through the streets as terrified patrons ran for their lives and others were hit by bullets. Authorities credited witnesses who contributed nearly 200 videos, photos, and other tips with helping the investigation. Police declined to name the two gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects. Smiley Martin, one of the brothers in custody, was freed from prison about two months ago and last year was rejected for earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.

Smiley Martin was arrested in the hospital and will be booked when his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, police said. His brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested Monday as a "related suspect" and appeared briefly Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Investigators believe both brothers had stolen guns. Dandrae Martin was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 18 months for violating probation in separate cases involving marijuana possession and aggravated assault. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told reporters Wednesday he had "serious questions" about why the brothers "were out on the streets."