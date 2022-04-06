World's Richest Musician Disputes Spot on Forbes List

Sources say Ye believes estimate is $5B too low
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2022 4:28 PM CDT
Insiders Say Ye Believes Forbes Rich List Is Way Off
Ye performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. in 2019.   (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the richest musician in the world, with a net worth of around $2 billion, according to the latest Forbes billionaires list—but insiders say Ye wants a recount. Sources tell the Blast that Ye believes Forbes is trying to "diminish" him by massively understating his wealth. The insiders say Ye puts his net worth at closer to $7 billion, including the value of his long-term deals with Gap and Adidas.

When Ye first made the list in 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.3 billion, including his record label and real estate. He said his real net worth was $3.3 billion and "no one at Forbes knows how to count." Ye was at No. 1,513 on this year's list and ex-wife Kim Kardashian was at No. 1,645, with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, USA Today reports. New entries included Rihanna, No. 1,729, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion; that makes her the world's richest female musician. (Ye is reportedly getting help with some personal issues.)

