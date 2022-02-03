Dolphins Owner: No, I Didn't Ask Coach to Throw Games

(Newser) – When he sued the NFL and accused it of racial discrimination, fired Black coach Brian Flores also lobbed another volatile accusation—that the Miami Dolphins offered to pay him an extra $100,000 for each game he lost in 2019 to improve the team's draft. Team owner Stephen Ross is now angrily denying it, reports NBC Sports. "His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory," Ross says in a statement, adding that he is "eager to defend my personal integrity" and that of the team's.

Corroboration? The NFL Network reports that an unnamed witness heard Ross make the offer to Flores. And Flores reportedly has messages from GM Chris Grier backing up his allegations against Ross.

