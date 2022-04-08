Nobel-Winning Journalist Attacked on Russian Train

(Newser) – A prominent independent journalist in Russia has paid an ugly price for his coverage critical of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. Dmitry Muratov—who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year—got doused with red paint laced with the solvent acetone on a Russian train, reports NPR. "My eyes are burning terribly," said the editor of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. He quoted his male attacker as shouting, "Muratov, this is for our boys," a presumed reference to Russian troops in Ukraine. Muratov tweeted an image of the aftermath. The editor of Novaya Gazeta Europe tweeted that Muratov received medical attention afterward, adding that the attack may have repercussions for his eyesight.

Last month, Muratov was forced to temporarily shut down his newspaper after receiving a second warning from Russian authorities, who forbid any reporting critical of the war. In fact, even the word "war" is outlawed and must be replaced by "special military operation," per the BBC. The 60-year-old Muratov, described by the Washington Post as the "dean of Russian journalism," was on a train from Moscow to Samara. A spokeswoman for his paper says he continued with his journey and even snapped a photo of his assailant, which was turned over to authorities. No arrests have been made. (Muratov was selling his Nobel medal to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.)