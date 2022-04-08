Financial Disclosure Report Shows Dr. Oz Is Loaded

(Newser) – If you're wondering just how profitable TV has been for Dr. Oz, the answer is: very. In a Wednesday night government filing, Dr. Mehmet Oz attested to having assets of at least $100 million. The filing was made as part of his Senate bid, and the New York Times reports that it makes clear that should be make it to Capitol Hill, he would be one of the Senate's wealthiest members. The filing doesn't require precise figures for his assets (and the assets may be owned either solely or jointly with his wife), which led to some pretty varied reporting: The Philadelphia Inquirer reported his assets are worth between $104 million and $422 million, while the Times put the top of the range at $300 million.

Among the specifics: The 61-year-old Republican candidate owns a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Fla., with a herd worth up to $500,000; has as much as $30 million in nonpublic stock in the Wawa convenience store chain; and owns properties in Pennsylvania (the state he's running in), New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Turkey. The Inquirer notes that while he has been critical of "big tech," he owns at least $10 million of stock in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

CBS News reports Oz stated $10 million in earnings for 2021, the bulk of it from the TV show he hosted and his ownership of the show's parent company. He's already put millions into his campaign, but his primary opponent also has deep personal coffers: David McCormick is the former CEO of the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. His financial disclosure has yet to be filed. The primary is May 17.