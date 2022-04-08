US COVID Cases Fall, but Not in Half the States

(Newser) – As COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed around the country, the data on new infections are mixed. The number of daily new infections decreased 5% overall in the US over the past two weeks, Axios reports, to about 28,700 from an average of 30,000 or so. The number of deaths dropped as well, to an average of 600 a day from over 900 two weeks ago. The new cases are driven by the latest omicron subvariant, BA.2, which shows up in nearly three-fourths of them. The state-by-state numbers are a mixed bag, with half of the states posting increases. Alaska, Vermont, and Rhode Island reported more than 20 new cases per 100,000 people. At the other end, Utah, Montana, South Dakota, Kansas, Louisiana, Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, and Tennessee had three or fewer new cases per 100,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that cases might well keep climbing over the next few weeks, and even surge in the fall, per CNN. The nation's top infectious disease expert said the US often echoes trends in other nations, such as the UK. Immunity has faded as restrictions have been dropped, he pointed out. "Those conditions are also present in the United States," Fauci said. "So, I would not be surprised if we see an uptick in cases." (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the latest big name in DC to test positive.)