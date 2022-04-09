Schindler List 's 'Red Coat' Girl Helping Ukraine Refugees

(Newser) – The world knows her as the girl in the red coat from Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List. But Oliwia Dabrowska—who was just 3 when she provided the only splash of color in the Holocaust film—is now 32 and helping Ukrainian refugees, reports Deadline. Dabrowska lives in Poland, and she has been traveling to the Ukraine border to help those arriving, as well as using her brush with fame to solicit donations. "She was always the symbol of hope," wrote Dabrowska in an Instagram caption of her character's famous movie scene. “Let her be it again.” (You can watch the movie scene here.)

"We need your help here at the Polish-Ukrainian border," she wrote in a separate Instagram post, per SlashFilm. "Every little bit helps: we need material and financial donations, you can also volunteer to help out in person. The situation is dramatic; I'm also a volunteer here, at the border, and I've seen it with my own eyes." A post at Consequence Film observes that Dabrowska has exchanged her red coat as a child for a yellow vest as an adult, but she "is still a symbol of hope."