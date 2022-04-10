Woods Completes His Masters Test With Brutal Score

(Newser) – After playing well enough in the first couple of rounds to make the cut, Tiger Woods wrapped up his Masters on Sunday with his worst score at Augusta ever. Woods' 6-over 78 dropped him well out of contention, CBS Sports reports, and was only one stroke better than his worst score as a professional. Still, he managed to play all 72 holes against the best golfers in the world just over a year after suffering devastating injuries in a car accident, Yahoo Sports points out.

Woods limped throughout play Sunday, more so than he had earlier in the week, per the AP. But he drove well. He bogeyed the second hole, but mistakes led to three straight bogeys. Woods posted two more bogeys later in the round and a double bogey on the 17th hole after missing a two-foot putt. He struggled with walking up the steep hill to the 18th green, per Sports Illustrated. Woods acknowledged the crowd and said later he didn't think he'd be able to play all four rounds so soon after the accident. "It was an unbelievable feeling to have the patrons and support out there," Woods said. "Just appreciation."