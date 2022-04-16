In Bucha, Residents Report Seeing Russians Dig Up Bodies

(Newser) – Indignant over what it called Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory and following the stunning loss of its Black Sea flagship, Moscow threatened renewed missile attacks on Kyiv, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital. Most had been shot dead, police said, and likely "simply executed." The AP provides an update on what's happening in other cities:



Russian forces prepared for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also went on in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where the city council said Friday that locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies buried in residential courtyards and not allowing new burials "of people killed by them." "Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be taken is unknown," the council said on the Telegram messaging app.