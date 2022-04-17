Cruise Ship Passenger Goes Overboard Near Florida

(Newser) – A passenger on a Carnival Cruise Lines ship is feared dead after going overboard near Florida. The Coast Guard has been searching for the 43-year-old man, who the cruise line says jumped from the ship, since about 12:30am Saturday, reports Florida Today. The passenger on Carnival's Mardi Gras ship has not been otherwise identified. TMZ talks to a female passenger who says two teens raced past her "in a panic" around the time the man went overboard and informed her of what happened.

The US Coast Guard sent two ships and a plane, and the Mardi Gras and another cruise ship also joined in the immediate nighttime search, to no avail. The Mardi Gras eventually sailed on on to Port Canaveral and will continue with its journey as scheduled. “The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family," spokesman Matt Lupoli tells the AP. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.” (Read more Carnival Cruise Lines stories.)