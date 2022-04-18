This Year's Winners of the Boston Marathon

(Newser) – Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two as it came out of Heartbreak Hill, then Chebet pulled away from Gabriel Geay of Tanzania with about four miles to go to win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 50 seconds.

On the women's side, Peres Jepchirchir—also of Kenya—took first in a dramatic finish. Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. Jepchirchir finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title in 1:26:58. In the women's wheelchair category, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, finishing in 1:41:08.

Sharing a weekend with the Red Sox home opener—the city's other sporting rite of spring—more than 28,000 runners returned to Boston's streets six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in the marathon's 126-year history. Fans waved Ukrainian flags in support of the few dozen runners from that nation, while athletes from Russia and Belarus were disinvited in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The 2020 race was first postponed, then called off because of the pandemic—the first cancellation since the event began in 1897.