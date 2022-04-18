Despite Rain, White House Easter Egg Roll Returns

(Newser) – Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon roamed the soggy White House grounds on Monday for the first Easter egg roll since before the pandemic. Undaunted by rain, President Biden and his wife, Jill, kicked off the equivalent of a daylong garden party for some 30,000 kids and adults, including celebrities and costumed characters, the AP reports. A pair of Easter bunnies escorted the Bidens onto the Blue Room balcony to welcome the crowd to their backyard. The first lady chose "egg-ucation" as the theme. The South Lawn was turned into a school community because “education never stops,” said Jill Biden, a community college professor.

President Biden said it was "so special" to be able to gather this year after the pandemic forced the White House to cancel the 2020 and 2021 Easter egg rolls. The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878. "It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today," Biden said, citing their joy, laughter, and occasional outbursts of "there's the Easter bunny." Biden's infant grandson, Beau, was among several family members present, including the boy's parents, Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa. Also on hand were the Bidens' daughter Ashley Biden and Natalie Biden, one of their granddaughters.

After their remarks, the president and first lady went down to the lawn to watch as groups of children used wooden spoons to coax brightly dyed hard-boiled eggs across a patch of wet grass to the finish line. The couple then visited the reading nook, where Biden held up a copy of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? as the first lady quickly read aloud "so you're all not soaking wet," she told those who had been waiting in the light rain. The White House gates opened at around 7am, with the first of five waves of people streaming through. Many came prepared for the cold, damp weather with umbrellas, rain ponchos, and plastic covers over baby strollers.