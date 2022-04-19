'One of Most Recognizable Figures' Won't Be at NFL Draft

(Newser) – USA Today calls Mel Kiper Jr. "one of the most recognizable figures in NFL draft media"—but the ESPN NFL draft analyst won't be attending this year, because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19. "I completely support everyone determining what's best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines," Kiper said in a statement. "Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history." He'll participate in ESPN's coverage from his home studio in Maryland, Sports Illustrated reports. The draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28 to April 30; it will be Kiper's 39th time covering it for ESPN. (Read more ESPN stories.)