Bill O'Reilly Caught on Video Berating JetBlue Employee

Former Fox News host was reportedly upset about a lengthy flight delay
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 20, 2022 10:53 AM CDT
Video Shows O'Reilly Use Profanity at JFK Airport
File photo of Bill O'Reilly, circa 2017   (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(Newser) – Political commentator Bill O'Reilly was caught on video berating an airline employee at JFK airport, reports Insider, and it's been watched some 2.7 million times. O'Reilly was reportedly peeved because of an hours-long delay for his April 3 flight to Turks and Caicos and wanted a status update on the flight. The Daily Mail has exclusive video, and it talked to the passenger who shot it. The video shows the former Fox News host towering over a JetBlue employee, pointing his finger, and demanding information. At one point the employee says, "You’re threatening me with violence, man." O'Reilly replies, "No I'm not," but he is also heard calling the employee a "f---ing scumbag" and says, "You’re gonna lose your job."

The passenger who recorded the scene called O'Reilly "arrogant. ... That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it’s not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job." O’Reilly has sprung to his own defense on Twitter, per the Washington Examiner, writing, "The character assassins on social media completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy who misled passengers during a five-hour delay," the 72-year-old wrote. Mediaite says it also talked to O’Reilly, who admitted to handling things "poorly," but added, "The story is JetBlue can’t get their flights off the ground. It was crazy in the terminal." He then joked that he had averted a riot by stepping forward on behalf of other passengers. (Read more Bill O'Reilly stories.)

