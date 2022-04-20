Russia Reacts to Report on Wimbledon Ban

(Newser) – Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will reportedly be banned from playing at Wimbledon in late June—and the Kremlin is not pleased. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted the reported move Wednesday, shortly after the New York Times reported that an announcement of the ban was forthcoming. "Making athletes victims of some kind of political prejudices, intrigues, hostile actions towards our country, is unacceptable. One can only express regret here," Peskov told reporters, per CNN. Tournament organizers at the All England Lawn Tennis Club would not confirm the ban but said an announcement would come later.

Tennis' seven governing bodies previously banned Russia and Belarus from team events. However, Russian and Belarusian players are still allowed to play as individuals in tournaments so long as there is no national affiliation attached to their names, per the Times. Officials have argued players should not be punished for their country's policies, with some pointing out that Russian players Andrey Rublev, who sits No. 8 in men's singles in World Tennis Association Tour rankings, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who sits No. 15 in women's singles, have both condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus.

"I feel very, very strongly that again these individual athletes should not be the ones that are being penalized by the decisions of an authoritarian leadership that is obviously doing terrible, reprehensible things," WTA head Steve Simon told the BBC last month. Ukrainian players—including 19-year-old rising star Marta Kostyuk, currently ranked No. 52 in women’s singles—have clamored for a full ban, per the Times. The outlet notes Russia has four men in the top 30 singles rankings, and five women in the top 40. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, a 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist, is ranked No. 4. (Read more Wimbledon stories.)