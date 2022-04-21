Candidate Argues Brandon Chant Is His Middle Name

Dave Williams sues Colorado's secretary of state to have the phrase listed on the ballot
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 20, 2022 7:05 PM CDT
Candidate Wants 'Let's Go Brandon' on the Ballot
Colorado state Rep. Dave Williams chats at an event in Denver on April 5.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(Newser) – A Colorado school board candidate was allowed to list his name on the ballot last year as "Blake 'No Mandates' Law." So, a new lawsuit says, a congressional candidate should be able to appear on this year's Republican primary ballot as "Dave 'Let's Go Brandon' Williams." A member of Colorado's House, Williams said the anti-President Biden chant has been his nickname since December. The candidate has sued Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, saying she refuses to put his name on the ballot the way he submitted it, the Hill reports. Her office has said Griswold will fight the suit.

In rejecting Williams' request, Griswold said the phrase isn't a nickname—it's a slogan, per Colorado Newsline. Williams argues Colorado law doesn't prohibit its use; nicknames are permitted if they don't include a political party's name. Griswold said that's not a "good faith use" of the statue. Williams lists the phrase as part of his name in signing a letter to voters on his campaign website but not on his General Assembly page. It's included in his display name on his social media sites—though it could have been added recently—but not in his handles. Williams said in a statement that people know him by the nickname and that he's been using it for a while. "It's central to who I am and what this campaign is about," he said in a statement. The primary is June 28. (Read more Let's Go Brandon stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X