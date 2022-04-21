Steelers Quarterback Ran Out of Gas Before Being Fatally Struck

(Newser) – Dwayne Haskins was walking along a highway to get gas before he was fatally hit by a dump truck last week, according to a newly released 911 call. Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, called the emergency line after she could no longer reach her husband by phone, CNN reports. "My husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway," she said on the call. She was in Pittsburgh at the time, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was in Florida, where he had been working out with some teammates. He said he would call her back after he put gas in the car, but never did, CBS Sports reports.

"I kept calling and calling and he wasn't answering," his wife continued. "I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it's not working now. ... That's just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he's just stranded by himself." She asked for someone to go check on him since she knew his location. Around the same time, motorists were calling to report a man had been struck trying to cross Interstate 595's westbound lanes. After the dump truck hit him, the driver of a vehicle behind the dump truck tried to avoid Haskins but ended up making some contact with him. Neither driver was distracted or contributed in any way to the crash, officials say.