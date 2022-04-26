CNN Obtains 2.3K Texts to or From Mark Meadows

(Newser) – Texts to and from Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the Capitol riot and, more generally, in the aftermath of the 2020 election have been the subject of many stories of late. But CNN is now unveiling a mother lode—a total of 2,319 texts from Election Day through the Biden inauguration. You can dig into specific texts here. In CNN's view, they show how Meadows was at the "nexus" of efforts to overturn the election results. While from a wide range of people, including lawmakers and Trump family members, the texts of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox's Sean Hannity were generating particular attention. (As in coverage at CNBC and the Washington Post.) Samples:

"Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol," she wrote about 2:30pm on Jan. 6, 2021. "Please tell the President to calm people This isn't the way to solve anything." Greene: Closer to 4pm, Greene had a different take: "Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters."