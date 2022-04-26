CNN Obtains 2.3K Texts to or From Mark Meadows

(Newser)
–
Texts to and from Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the Capitol riot and, more generally, in the aftermath of the 2020 election have been the subject of many stories of late. But CNN is now unveiling a mother lode—a total of 2,319 texts from Election Day through the Biden inauguration. You can dig into specific texts here. In CNN's view, they show how Meadows was at the "nexus" of efforts to overturn the election results. While from a wide range of people, including lawmakers and Trump family members, the texts of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox's Sean Hannity were generating particular attention. (As in coverage at CNBC and the Washington Post.) Samples:
- Greene: "Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol," she wrote about 2:30pm on Jan. 6, 2021. "Please tell the President to calm people This isn't the way to solve anything."
- Greene: Closer to 4pm, Greene had a different take: "Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters."
- Greene: On Jan. 17, Greene texted Meadows about efforts to block Joe Biden's certification as president. "In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law. I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"
- Hannity: On Election Day, the Fox host texted Meadows, "NC gonna be ok?"—a reference to Trump's efforts in the state. Meadows responded with a suggestion: "Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote." Hannity responded, "Yes sir. On it," then asked if there was "any place in particular we need a push." After Meadows rattled off a number of states, Hannity wrote, "Got it. Everywhere."
- Hannity: On Jan. 19, after Hannity texted Meadows a video in which Mitch McConnell said Trump "provoked" the rioters, Hannity then added, "Well this is as bad as this can get."
(Read more Mark Meadows
stories.)