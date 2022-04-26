Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

Vice president has no symptoms and hasn't been in close contact with Biden lately
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 26, 2022 11:49 AM CDT
Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19
Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Newser) – Add Kamala Harris' name to the list of DC bigwigs who have tested positive for COVID-19. Like them, the vice president appears to be fine. The White House said Harris tested positive Tuesday through both a rapid test and a more comprehensive PCR test, reports the AP. The 57-year-old Harris, who received her COVID booster shot in October, has no symptoms and will isolate at home. The White House made a point to say that Harris has not been in close contact with President Biden in recent days and that she will not return to the White House until she tests negative. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive in March, notes Axios. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)

