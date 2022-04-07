Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive

House speaker, 82, has no COVID symptoms, says spokesperson
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 7, 2022 10:30 AM CDT
Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on March 31.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

(Newser) – Add Nancy Pelosi's name to the list of DC bigwigs who've tested positive for COVID-19. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," tweeted spokesman Drew Hammill on Thursday. He added that Pelosi, who's vaccinated and boosted, will quarantine. The Hill notes that Pelosi attended a White House event on Wednesday, where she was "alongside" President Biden. She wasn't wearing a mask at the event, adds the AP.

Her diagnosis follows a slew of other positive tests in DC, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro. All four tested positive after attending the annual Gridiron Club dinner in DC, which Pelosi didn't attend, per the Washington Post. Pelosi is 82, and NPR notes that her case is the highest-profile one in DC since then-President Trump tested positive in 2020. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

