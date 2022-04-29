James Corden Plans Next Move

(Newser) – James Corden, who had suggested he wouldn't remain host of The Late Late Show indefinitely, has put an end date on his tenure. The host said Thursday that he's signed a contract with CBS that runs till spring, per the Hollywood Reporter. Then he's out, after eight seasons. The British actor-comedian has said he and his family are homesick. "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season," network President George Cheeks said. Corden discusses his decision during his show that airs Thursday night.

In a statement Thursday to Deadline, Corden that he's "immensely proud of the show" and called leaving a tough decision. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on," he said. When he took the time slot over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, Corden wasn't widely known in the US. He created segments such as "Carpool Karaoke" and "Drop the Mic" that became their own series on other networks, as well as "Crosswalk Musical." His Carpool Karaoke with Adele has more than 250M views on YouTube. Corden also has hosted the Tony and Grammy Awards.

More late-night changes could be in the offing, per the Times. Jimmy Kimmel has said he's not sure he'll sign another contract, and Stephen Colbert's expires next year. Ratings have fallen; talk shows haven't been hits on streaming services, either. Donald Trump's election renewed interest in nightly political humor, and ratings rose for Colbert, whose jokes often are more biting than those on the other shows. Colbert has been the ratings leader for more than five years. The first to leave is Corden, who said, "I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure." (Read more James Corden stories.)