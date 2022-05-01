Ukrainians Displaced by War Get a Surprise Visit

(Newser) – Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday. Jolie—a UN Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011—came to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy. “She was very moved by (the children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote on Telegram, per the AP. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.” Jolie, affiliated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency, did not address the media herself.

The actor also visited a boarding school, talked with students and took photos with them, and "promised she would come again," said the governor. According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling. “The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.” (Sean Penn was helping refugees who made it to Poland.)