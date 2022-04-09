Zelensky Calls for 'Firm Global Response' to Train Station Attack

(Newser) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for a "firm global response" to what he says was another Russian war crime—an attack on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 52 civilians and injured around 100 more on Friday. Zelensky said an international tribunal should be set up to hold Russia accountable for its actions. "Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen," he said, per the New York Times.

Russia has denied carrying out the attack, claiming Ukraine attacked its own people in a "bloody provocation," but analysts and US defense officials have rejected the denial, saying evidence suggests Russia fired a short-range ballistic missile at the station, Reuters reports. The civilians killed in the Kramatorsk attack, including at least five children, were trying to heed calls to flee the region. Residents are continuing to leave for safer parts of Ukraine and other countries ahead of an expected Russian offensive. Authorities say the shelling of eastern Ukraine has intensified in recent days.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, authorities say they are continuing to find evidence of Russian war crimes, the Guardian reports. The country's defense ministry said Saturday that the bodies of 132 "tortured, murdered citizens" were found in the Kyiv-area town of Makariv following the Russian retreat. Many more bodies have been found in towns including Bucha, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Friday. "My instinct says: If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime, but I am a medical doctor by training and lawyers have to investigate carefully," she told reporters. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)