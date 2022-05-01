Bill Murray Discusses Gaffe That Halted Movie

(Newser) – Bill Murray isn't revealing exactly what happened, but the actor is acknowledging that he acted badly toward a woman on a movie set—behavior serious enough that it has shut down production. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray tells CNBC. "But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other." The incident occurred during production of Being Mortal, and studio Searchlight suspended work on the film to investigate the complaint. It's not clear when production will resume, or whether Murray will still be part of the movie when it does, reports Deadline.

"What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now," said the 71-year-old Murray. "Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out." He said he's spent time reflecting on what happened: "How could I be so ... insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time?" He added that he's confident he and the woman will reconcile. “I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog." (Murray previously was called out over abusive on-set behavior by Lucy Liu.)