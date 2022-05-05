Leonardo DiCaprio 'Better Keep His Mouth Shut,' Says Bolsonaro

(Newser) – Leonardo DiCaprio is in a feud, not with another celebrity, but with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Following a series of recent tweets in which DiCaprio urged Brazilians to get out and vote in this October's elections to ensure the Amazon rainforest is protected, Bolsonaro on Tuesday hit back at the actor. "Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry," Bolsonaro told a group of supporters in front of the presidential palace, per CNN. "So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

Mark Ruffalo has also been urging people to vote in the election, which will likely pit far-right Bolsonaro against leftist and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, WRAL reports. Bolsonaro has weakened environmental protections for the Amazon, which has experienced significant deforestation since he took office. Prior to Tuesday's comments, he had also replied to DiCaprio with a tweet of his own: "Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or be ruled by crooks who serve special foreign interests. Good job in The Revenant." (Read more Jair Bolsonaro stories.)