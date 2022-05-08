Demonstrations Move to Homes of Justices

(Newser) – Demonstrators met outside the Washington-area homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend to voice their opposition to overturning Roe v. Wade. "You don’t get to take away my bodily autonomy and get enjoy your Saturday at home," one protester said. "You can do one or the other." A draft of a majority opinion that would throw out the Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed access to abortion became public last week. Police watched the demonstrations at both homes, WUSA reports.

The group went to Kavanaugh's house first, chanting "No uterus, no opinion." At Roberts' home, protesters shouted, "The world is watching." Neighbors and passing drivers were supportive, though organizers said there have been some complaints. "It is such a high- stake situation that if it is a little noisy in the neighborhood, in comparison to what people in the country are facing, it's not a big deal," a resident of Kavanaugh's neighborhood said. Organizers plan protests this week at the Supreme Court Building as well as outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion.

One of Kavanaugh's neighbors has been protesting his views on abortion rights for months in front of his house, often by herself. Lacie Wooten-Holway, 39, said she's a sexual assault survivor who's had an abortion. She said Kavanaugh should know how strongly people living around him disagree with him on access to abortion, per the Washington Post. Wooten-Holway has debated the home visits with neighbors. "This constant escalation, I think, makes it dangerous," one man told her. A woman who's lived in the neighborhood for 50 years said she wasn't quite comfortable with joining the protest at Kavanaugh's. "I totally understand and respect the idea that people do not wish to go to his house or that people are not ready to do that," Wooten-Holway told her. "So I will do it for you." (Read more Supreme Court justice stories.)