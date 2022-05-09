Putin's Big Speech Notable for What He Didn't Say

(Newser) – Monday is the annual Victory Day in Russia, and the world paid close attention to Vladimir Putin's address to his nation. But coverage is emphasizing what the Russian leader didn't say in regard to his invasion of Ukraine, rather than what he did:

Putin did not "announce plans to intensify the war against Ukraine or order a mobilization of men to fight as Ukrainian officials had feared," per the Washington Post.

"No talk of mobilization. No declarations of victory in Ukraine. A reference to casualties, but no change in terminology: this is still a 'special military operation,'" not a war, per the BBC. "Is Putin happy to keep everyone guessing, or does the lack of detail reflect Russia’s setbacks on the battlefield?"