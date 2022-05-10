An Old John McCain Scandal Takes a Turn

(Newser) – The name John McCain has been in the headlines a lot in the last few days, as has that of his once-loyal adviser, Steve Schmidt, along with McCain's daughter, Meghan. There's a lot to unpack in explaining why, but if you want a shorthand version, the headline at New York magazine might suffice: "Steve Schmidt Goes to War With the McCain Family." It's not exactly an exaggeration:

Against Meghan: Schmidt got this ball rolling in responding to reports (see the Washington Examiner) that Meghan McCain's new memoir, Bad Republican, had flopped, with fewer than 300 copies sold in the first few days. "I can explain this," Schmidt wrote at the start of a long Twitter diatribe, one in which he called Meghan a "spoiled rotten, entitled bully" and a "fourth generation wannabe," per the Daily Beast.