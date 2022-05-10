(Newser) – Keaton and Allen, Keaton and Nicholson, Keaton and ... Bieber? Yes, we're talking Diane Keaton, and her latest co-star, the Biebs, in his music video for "Ghost," which already has 122 million-plus views after debuting in October. USA Today reports on the 76-year-old Annie Hall and Something's Gotta Give actress's Monday appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, where DeGeneres asked Keaton what it was like working with the 28-year-old pop star. "He is a great man ... gorgeous and genius," Keaton replied, adding that he was "so much fun" to work with and "totally adorable."

Keaton also noted that the video—whose storyline centers on a young man (Bieber) who tries to comfort an older woman (ostensibly his grandma, played by Keaton) after she loses what appears to be her husband—"was one of the most pleasant experiences of my life." She added: "Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection," per People. Keaton, who in 2019 said in an interview that she hadn't been on a date in 35 years, also addressed an Instagram post from November in which she gushed over male beauty, but mixed up Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, with Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Talk about beauty—Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break, I knew him when he was a kid," Keaton says in the video clip, per the Independent. DeGeneres, who called Keaton a "connoisseur of men," then filled her guest in on who that young man really was, to which Keaton replied, "Oh, I made that mistake. But look at him ... that's gorgeous." Bringing it full circle, People notes that Keaton had also admitted to having a crush on Bieber back in 2015, after seeing his Calvin Klein ad. Keaton then admitted to DeGeneres of having gone out with someone as young as 20, though "not recently." (Read more Diane Keaton stories.)