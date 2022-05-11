Trump Dealt One Win, One 'High-Profile Loss'

(Newser) – Former President Trump took a hit in Nebraska on Tuesday. Voters in the state's Republican gubernatorial primary chose University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen over State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Charles Herbster, a Trump-backed businessman and rancher who faced allegations of sexual misconduct from eight women, including state Republican Sen. Julie Slama. The Hill calls it "a high-profile loss" for the former president, who endorsed Herbster six months ago and kept up his support after women came forward claiming Herbster groped them at events.

"He's the most innocent human being … He's been badly maligned and it's a shame," Trump, who himself has faced many sexual harassment allegations, said at a rally earlier this month, per CNN. After conceding defeat, Herbster urged voters to watch a movie that alleges the 2020 presidential election was stolen, per the Washington Post. Pillen, who was backed by term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, is now the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in the November general election. However, Trump also counted a win on Tuesday in West Virginia's 2nd District.

The candidate he endorsed, Rep. Alex Mooney, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who is under investigation for potentially using campaign funds for personal expenses, prevailed in a Republican primary contest against Rep. David B. McKinley, who was backed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice. "Donald Trump loves West Virginia and West Virginia loves Donald Trump," Mooney said at his victory party. McKinley's loss means "the ouster [of] one of the few House Republicans who voted for President Biden's infrastructure bill," per the Post. He also voted in favor of a congressional commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.