2 Primary Races to Watch as Tests for Trump

(Newser) – It's another primary day in America, and much of the attention is again focused on a man whose name is not on any ballot—Donald Trump. Candidates backed by the former president—notably Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance—did well in last week's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, notes NPR. On Tuesday, the Trump seal of approval will be particularly tested in two races in Nebraska and West Virginia. Details:

Nebraska: Trump has backed businessman Charles Herbster in the GOP primary for governor. However, ABC News reports that most Republican establishment figures in the state, including outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, are backing a different businessman, Jim Pillen. A third candidate, Brett Lindstrom, also is in the race. Herbster has made headlines because eight women have accused him of sexual assault, including state Sen. Julie Slama. He denies the allegations. The race is close, and David Siders of Politico notes that Nebraska is "the first place we might see Trump take a hit this year."