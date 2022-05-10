2 Primary Races to Watch as Tests for Trump

Politics / Donald Trump In Tuesday Primaries, 2 Races Are Trump Tests Former president backing Alex Mooney in West Virginia and Charles Herbster in Nebraska By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted May 10, 2022 11:23 AM CDT Copied Former President Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File) (Newser) – It's another primary day in America, and much of the attention is again focused on a man whose name is not on any ballot—Donald Trump. Candidates backed by the former president—notably Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance—did well in last week's primaries in Ohio and Indiana, notes NPR. On Tuesday, the Trump seal of approval will be particularly tested in two races in Nebraska and West Virginia. Details: Nebraska: Trump has backed businessman Charles Herbster in the GOP primary for governor. However, ABC News reports that most Republican establishment figures in the state, including outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, are backing a different businessman, Jim Pillen. A third candidate, Brett Lindstrom, also is in the race. Herbster has made headlines because eight women have accused him of sexual assault, including state Sen. Julie Slama. He denies the allegations. The race is close, and David Siders of Politico notes that Nebraska is "the first place we might see Trump take a hit this year." West Virginia: Trump has endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney in his race for a House seat against fellow GOP Rep. David McKinley, reports FiveThirtyEight. (The state lost a House seat in redistricting, setting up this incumbent vs. incumbent contest.) McKinley has been backed by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and GOP Gov. Jim Justice. One key issue: Mooney voted against President Biden's infrastructure bill, while McKinley was one of only 13 Republicans to vote for it, per ABC. That vote helped McKinley win the support of Manchin but lose the support of Trump. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)