Mercedes to Nearly 300K Owners: Stop Driving

Recall warns that brakes could fail, need work at the dealer
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 12, 2022 2:21 PM CDT
Mercedes to Nearly 300K Owners: Your Brakes Could Fail
A logo of the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021.   (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(Newser) – Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the US to stop driving them because of a problem that could cause the brakes to fail. The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service, per the AP. The recall covers certain ML, GL, and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

In rare cases, hard braking could cause mechanical damage to the booster, and it may not be possible to stop the vehicles with the brake pedal, Mercedes said in a statement Thursday. A foot-activated parking brake would still work. The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will remove a rubber sleeve and inspect the booster, replacing parts as needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27. Mercedes says owners can call (888) 548-8514 with questions. Owners can also enter their Vehicle Identification Number on the automaker's website for more information.

