PI: Moab Murder Suspect 'Had Animus Toward These Girls'

(Newser) – The suspect in the slaying of a newlywed couple in Utah "had animus toward these girls," according to a private investigator working on behalf of the families of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner. The two women were found shot to death near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains in August after complaining about a "creeper" in the vicinity. Police on Wednesday named the suspect as Adam Pinkusiewicz, who later fled the state and committed suicide. "It sounds very strong that he’s the guy who did it," private investigator Jason Jensen now tells Fox News, claiming the 45-year-old drifter, a coworker of Turner's at the Moab McDonald's, had days earlier accused his manager of giving special treatment to the 38-year-old victim.

In a November TikTok video, another McDonald's worker claimed Pinkusiewicz argued with other employees "because they are lesbians." His manager was also in a same-sex relationship, per Fox. Jensen suspects Pinkusiewicz ambushed Turner and her 24-year-old wife after following them from the McDonald's parking lot on the morning of Aug. 14. Pinkusiewicz, on a list of more than 20 initial persons of interest, had fled Utah by the time authorities tried to interview him. But they found a witness who said Pinkusiewicz had confessed to killing two women in Utah. He allegedly provided details of the crime "that were known only to investigators," the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

On top of that, Jensen says Pinkusiewicz abandoning his job and failing to pick up his last paycheck are "guilty-conscience activities." But though police say Pinkusiewicz could be the "creeper" the women referred to, Jensen doesn't think he is. "If he was a co-worker, why would they tell their friend 'a creeper' is bothering us?" Cindy Sue Hunter, the friend who found the couple's bodies, tells the Daily Beast that police told her just last month she was a suspect; the article details her fears of being pegged for a crime she did not commit. Authorities have not said where they discovered Pinkusiewicz's body or his 2007 Toyota Yaris hatchback, which is now being analyzed.