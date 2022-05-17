Primary Day Brings More Tests for Trump

(Newser) – Tuesday is another primary day in America, and once again much attention is on races involving Donald Trump. Voters in Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Oregon go to the polls, and the AP sees the day as the biggest test so far in the new election cycle of the former president's clout. Some races to watch:

Dr. Oz: Trump has backed Mehmet Oz, the TV-famous doctor, in the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania. But former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has the backing of many GOP establishment figures in the state, and that has provided an opportunity for ultra-conservative Kathy Barnette to gain in the polls (despite a history of Islamophobic posts).

Pennsylvania governor: In this state's GOP race for governor, far-right contender Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him over the weekend.