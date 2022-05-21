Woods Has Worst Day at PGA Championship

(Newser) – After playing terrifically Friday to make the cut, Tiger Woods didn't have anything left for the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday. The result was the worst score, by two shots, that he's ever put up at the tournament, Yahoo Sport reports. The struggle and the 79, 9 strokes over par, left Woods noncommittal about whether he'd play the final round Sunday in Tulsa. "I didn't do anything right," Woods said afterward, per the AP. He wasn't far from his worst round ever in a major; he's shot an 81 and 80 in the past. Asked whether he'll return to the course Sunday, Woods said: "Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes."

At 1 over par through the first five holes, Woods was doing about as well as anyone in playing through the cold and windy conditions. But his ball landed in the penalty area on the par-3 sixth hole, per CBS Sports, and he finished with a triple bogey. Mistakes compounded, and Woods bogeyed six of the next seven holes. "I couldn't get off the bogey train," he said. Woods put a run together, going 1 over on the last five holes, to keep his score under 80. A 35-foot putt gave him a birdie on the 15th, eliciting a bit of a smile and a wave of an index finger to acknowledge his first birdie of the day. Woods is at the bottom of the leaderboard now and scheduled to start early Sunday.