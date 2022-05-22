At Preakness, Favorite's Final Push Falls Short

(Newser) – Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, per the AP. Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. He finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Epicenter, who was second just like in the Derby. The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest over the chance at winning the Triple Crown. Early Voting skipped the Derby, with trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman of Klaravich Stables opting to give their horse extra rest, too.

“I was never worried,” Brown said of Saturday's race. “Once we had a good target, I actually preferred that. We were fine to go to the lead, but I thought down the back side it was going to take a good horse to beat us." Early Voting, who went off at 5-1, gave Brown his second Preakness victory. Jockey Jose Ortiz won the race for the first time. Early Voting won the race in 1:54.54 and paid $13.40, $4.60, and $3.60. Epicenter paid $2.80 and $2.40, and Creative Minister was third and paid $4.20. Disappointed,” Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He just had too much to overcome."