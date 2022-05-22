Runner Finishes Half-Marathon, Has Fatal Collapse

(Newser) – A 30-year-old man crossing the finish line of a Brooklyn half-marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, per the AP. The runner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire department spokesperson Frank Dwyer said. It was unclear what caused the runner to collapse, though a statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners said it happened after the man finished the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half about 10am. Temperatures reached the high 70s during the race, which began at 7am.

It's been unusually hot in New York for this time of year. A heat advisory cautioning that high temperatures and high humidity could spark heat illnesses was in effect throughout New York City until 8pm Saturday. Temperatures were around 90 degrees Fahrenheit later in Brooklyn, notes People. Dwyer said six other runners were transported to the hospital Saturday morning. Three had serious, though non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining three had minor injuries.