Watch SNL's Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson Say Goodbye

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live wrapped up its season with farewells (some more subtle than others) to four cast members leaving the show—Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, reports Deadline. A look at how those unfolded:

McKinnon: In the cold open, McKinnon reprises her character of alien abductee Miss Rafferty, who ends the skit by boarding a spaceship. "Well, Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile," McKinnon's character says to the audience, her hand on her heart, per CNN. The audience clearly knew the context. Watch it here.

Davidson: He appeared on Weekend Update as himself, notes Variety. Near the end, after lots of self-deprecating jokes, he says: "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them." Watch it here.