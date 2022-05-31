Dave Navarro Is a COVID Long-Hauler

(Newser) – Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro is a COVID-19 long-hauler, and he wants others with the condition to know they’re not alone. Navarro, 54, described his situation in a weekend Instagram post, which has since been deleted, per People. “So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the ‘long-haul COVID,’” Navarro wrote. “Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in … nobody knows how long.” He explained that he continues to have symptoms despite negative test results. “The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful, but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative,” he advises others.

Jane’s Addiction recently canceled an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The “long-dormant band” Porno for Pyros took their place, according to Stereogum. Perry Farrell sings for both, and apparently he initially divulged that the change was due to Navarro’s “long bout with COVID.” In the post elaborating on his condition, Navarro credited meditation, yoga, love, and laughter with helping him to cope, per NME, and he wrote, “All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!”

In closing, Navarro wrote, "Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I'm sick!" Jane's Addiction is slated for a North American arena tour later this year with Smashing Pumpkins, also per NME. The two groups recently performed "Jane Says" on the Howard Stern Show. The CDC says estimates vary as to the proportion of people who experience "post-COVID" conditions, but roughly 13% report symptoms lasting a month or longer after infection.