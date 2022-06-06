Disney Park Worker Caught on Video Ruining Marriage Proposal

(Newser) – Arguably the most romantic moment in a young couple's relationship was ruined recently by a Disneyland Paris employee, and the theme park has been heavily criticized after video of the interrupted marriage proposal went viral. A man (who had apparently asked a park employee for permission before doing so) led his girlfriend up the stairs onto a raised platform with a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background and got down on one knee, holding a ring box up as he started to propose. Then a second park employee swept in, walked in between the couple and grabbed the ring box, and directed them to get off the dais. In the video, which was first posted on Reddit, the man can be heard pointing to the employee he'd initially asked for permission and saying, "She said yes," per Newsweek. Other outlets are reporting it as the man explaining his girlfriend had answered yes.

The second employee can be heard responding, "Yes, that's great but over here will be even better." A third employee partially out of frame can also be seen waving the couple down from the platform, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Onlookers can be heard booing the employee ushering the couple away, and the response from online viewers wasn't any more positive. "We regret how this was handled," a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek in response to the controversy. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right." It's not clear what will happen to the employee involved, but one Reddit commenter says a friend who works for Disney told him employees are instructed never to touch guests without permission and never to take their property. (Read more Disneyland Paris stories.)