Fetterman Will Be Off Campaign Trail for a Month

(Newser) – Another acknowledgment that the health problems of Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania are more serious than initially thought: His wife says he won't be back on the campaign trail until July—and even that might not be a sure thing. Asked if Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, would be back next month, wife Giselle Fetterman told CNN: "Maybe. I think so. That's my hope." Fetterman, 52, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke just before winning the Democratic primary in May, and this week he acknowledged a history of heart trouble.

"I think he deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever," said Giselle Fetterman. "This is going to be a tough race and a really important race. I want him to be fully ready for it." Fetterman faces Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, in the general election in a race that could help decide which party controls the Senate. John Fetterman has said doctors don't think he'll have any trouble campaigning or serving in office once he's properly rested. He may not be campaigning in person, but Politico notes that Fetterman has released his first general-election ad, a spot aimed at blue-collar voters that is airing on Fox News.