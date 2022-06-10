Another Military Aircraft Crashes Near Site Where 5 Died the Day Prior

Everyone on board survived the Thursday crash
A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., on on Aug. 3, 2012.   (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

(Newser) – A Navy helicopter crashed Thursday and everyone on board survived near the California desert site where a day earlier a Marine Osprey went down, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Four people were aboard the Navy chopper, which went down around 6pm on a training range while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro, according to the base. The helicopter is an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 based at Naval Air Station North Island. One crew member received an injury that was not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, the base said, per the AP.

The crash took place about 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona, ABC 15 reports. A day earlier, all five Marines on board a tiltrotor aircraft were killed when the MV-22 Osprey crashed in the California desert near the Arizona border, about 50 miles northwest of Yuma, the Marine Corps said Thursday. That aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The Marines were participating in a routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the Imperial Valley desert, said Marine Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Prior to Wednesday's crash, Osprey crashes had caused 46 deaths.

