Days After Biden Meeting, Trudeau Tests Positive

(Newser) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19, days after meeting with President Biden in Los Angeles and months after his first bout with the coronavirus. "I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating," the prime minister posted. "I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots." Trudeau has had three doses of the vaccine, including a booster in January, shortly before his first positive test, Politico reports. He returned to Ottawa on Saturday after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Trudeau was in close contact with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, at the summit, per NBC News. A White House spokesperson, however, said the president was not considered a "close contact" of the prime minister's. Xavier Becerra, US secretary of Health and Human Service, tested positive on Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced. He attended the Los Angeles summit, as well, but his spokesperson said he's not considered a close contact of Biden's. Becerra will work in isolation, his office said. Trudeau also tweeted a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted. (Read more Justin Trudeau stories.)